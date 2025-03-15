YMCA’s Running of the Green race kicks off spring in Rochester

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The YMCA’s annual “Running of the Green” 5-mile race took place downtown on Saturday, marking the unofficial start of spring.

The race began on East Main Street next to Parcel 5. Participants crossed the Genesee River and continued down and back on Exchange Boulevard, running along the river.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.