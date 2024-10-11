Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, begins at sundown

Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year on the Jewish calendar, starts Friday night at sundown.

It’s the Day of Atonement when Jews repent for sins and seek forgiveness for wrongs they may have committed over the past year.

Yom Kippur comes right after a somber milestone — the one-year mark of the Hamas attacks on Israel.

“In the system of forgiveness, we will remember those who have fallen and the amount is enormous. There’s no person in this congregation who doesn’t have a relative, a friend who has a relative who’s died in this terrible war,” said Rabbi Leonardo Bitran, senior rabbi at Temple Beth El on Winton Road.

Anti-Semitic hate skyrocketed after the Hamas attacks. Brighton Police will have an increased presence around synagogues for the holiday.