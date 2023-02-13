York cleaning woman arrested for stealing from employers

YORK/GENESEO, N.Y. – Kelly E. Weldy, 40, of York, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges following an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 1, sheriff’s investigators responded to a business on Main Street in the Town of York for the report of multiple larcenies. Investigators were told that money had been stolen from a safe at the business on multiple occasions. The investigation alleges that Weldy stole money from the business multiple times while she worked there as a cleaner.

It was also discovered that Weldy stole money from another business in the Town of York, where she also worked as a cleaner. In addition, both business owners reported that money was missing from their homes, one in the Town of York and one in the Village of Geneseo, where Weldy also cleaned.

On February 6, Weldy was arrested and charged with three counts of felony grand larceny and eight counts of petit larceny.

Weldy was released on her own recognizance as the charges did not qualify for a judge to set bail under NYS Bail Reform. She was issued appearance tickets and will return to the York Town Court and the Geneseo Village Court in the future.