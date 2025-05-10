Young adults connect with local employers at fourth annual job fair

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The fourth annual Youth Job and Resource Fair was held in Rochester on Saturday at the Rochester Community Sports Complex.

The free event connected young adults with job opportunities, career pathways, and local support services. Dozens of organizations participated, giving young people access to real opportunities that provide them with training and hands-on experience to build their careers.

“Every year it’s getting bigger and better. We’re getting more participants by way of employers, as well as youth,” said Assembly Member Demond Meeks. “It’s good to see parents bringing their children out on Saturday morning. And then also like, there’s free books, you know a number of different things that the family can benefit from.”

The event was sponsored by Assemblymembers Demond Meeks and Sarah Clark and also Monroe County Legislators Ricky Frazier and William Burgess.

Organizers plan to build on this job fair by expanding outreach and creating more workforce development opportunities for youth and adults throughout the year.

