Young cancer survivor’s legacy lives on through ‘Kyle’s Slapshot Challenge’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The annual “Kyle’s Slapshot Challenge” returned to the Rochester Ice Center for its second day on Saturday.

The event originated through Kyle O’Donnell, a young hockey fan who fought cancer at a young age. While the Junior Amerks played a 3v3 match indoors, a family fun festival was held outside.

Proceeds from the Slapshot Challenge benefited the Golisano Children’s Hospital, as did the Rochester “Hockey Buddies” Charity Cup event, held immediately after the festival.

