Young entrepreneurs learn about running a business in Brockport

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Twenty young entrepreneurs gathered at The Creek Nursery in Brockport to learn about running a business.

These future business leaders, some as young as two and as old as 18, learned how to sell and advertise their products to the right audience.

Parents say it’s a great way to get their kids interested in business from a young age.

“It gives them an opportunity to learn how to interact with other people and show what they’re good at and show what they love,” said parent Christina Rohr.

The event also had free crafting classes, a pony ride, and a petting zoo.