Young ladies invited to be part of Miss Puerto Rico of Rochester Pageant

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Young ladies (ages 15–17) are invited to showcase their talent, beauty, and culture in the Miss Puerto Rico of Rochester Cultural Pageant 2024.

Gain confidence and leadership skills and form lifelong friendships while representing the Puerto Rican community in Rochester.

The first orientation meeting is Wednesday at 6 p.m. at 977 Joseph Ave. Rochester.

Contact Natalie M Rodriguez at 585-755-0185 or email misspuertoricoofrochester@gmail.com for more information.

–