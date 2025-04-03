Young musicians play side-by-side with professionals from RPO

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Musicians as young as age 8 got a chance to play side-by-side with professional musicians from the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra on Wednesday night.

Youth from ROCMusic Studio Strings Ensemble performed at Edgerton R-Center. The 35-member ensemble includes musicians from intermediate and advanced up to age 18. A graduate of the program and the RPO’s principal violinists were among the guests.

“I think it’s amazing to not only just hear professional musicians, but to sit side by side with them to hear what can happen if you continue with your instrument and you keep practicing,” said Barbara Brown, vice president of education at the RPO. “It’s an experience of a lifetime. it;’s something that these kids will get to take with them for the rest of their life.”

As part of ROCMusic, mentors with the RPO participate in weekly rehearsals with the students.