Young professionals honored at Forty under 40 awards

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Strong National Museum of Play and the Rochester Business Journal teamed up to celebrate young leaders on Tuesday night.

The museum hosted the 30th annual Forty Under 40 awards, honoring 40 young professionals for their success in their careers and for giving back to the Rochester community.

News10NBC’s Nikki Rudd was the emcee. You can see a list of the honorees here.