Young Rochester musicians from Roc Star Academy showcase talents

Rockstar Academy hosts showcase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Roc Star Academy held a showcase Saturday night.

All summer, kids of all ages let their inner rock star shine during a summer camp of sorts among like-minded musicians. It’s not only a way for them to improve their playing skills, but to increase their confidence, and foster collaboration with others.

“We like to get them ready so when they become famous, you know, they’re used to it. They’re used to performing in front of a bunch of people,” says member of Roc Star Academy, Anya Piskorowski.

The event was held at the Lovin’ Cup.

The kids were mentored by professionals in the music industry, including Elvio Fernandes — the keyboardist for the band Daughtry.