Young woman injured in hit-and-run at intersection of Lyell Avenue and Child Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police said a 20-year-old woman was hit by a car that took off Friday afternoon at the intersection of Lyell Avenue and Child Street in Rochester.

Police said the female, who is a city resident was hit by an unknown grey or silver colored SUV, stating the vehicle was last seen heading south on Child Street. They also said initial investigations show it is likely the person driving the SUV did not realize they hit someone.

The female hit suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to URMC by ambulance for treatment.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.