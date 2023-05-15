Your guide to the PGA Championship at Oak Hill

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – It’s a big week for the Rochester region.

Some of golf’s best players are in town to compete at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

And while they’re here, they’ll dine and stay and play in our area.

Lots of hard work has gone into preparing for this moment, with lots of beautification efforts both on and off the golf course.

News10NBC has a complete guide to the PGA Championship at Oak Hill here.

WATCH: Looking back at Rochester golf majors