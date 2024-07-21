‘You’re killing me Smalls’: Fans gather for outdoor screening of ‘The Sandlot’ at Innovative Field

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — About a hundred people brought their chairs and blankets to Innovative Field in Rochester Thursday night for an outdoor viewing of the classic baseball movie “The Sandlot.”

The screening was part of Monroe County’s “Movies in the Park” series.

“You’re killing me Smalls,” is one of the most memorable lines from the beloved 1993 film about a group of young baseball players during the summer of 1962.

The “Movies in the Park” series continues next Friday, July 26 with a showing of “The Lion King” at the Seneca Park Zoo.

