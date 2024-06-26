Youth baseball players from Rochester will compete in the Dominican Republic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fourteen children from Rochester are leaving for Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic on Friday for a youth baseball tournament.

They’ll be at the tournament through July 3. Puerto Plata is one of Rochester’s 12 sister cities. The International Sister Cities of Rochester was developed back in the 1950s to encourage Americans to communicate with people around the globe.

“Try your best at what you do,” said one of the youth athletes.

The 12-to-14-year-olds were recruited to the team through tryouts back in the spring of 2023. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans saw them off on Tuesday.

