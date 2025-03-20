Youth center marks two decades of aiding Rochester’s homeless youth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Center for Youth marked a significant milestone on Wednesday, celebrating 20 years of Project Safe Place at the Tops on Mount Read Boulevard.

Tops sponsors this vital program, which offers temporary living spaces for young people without a home. It also connects them with essential counseling and health services.

Since its inception, Safe Place has assisted over 500 people in finding stability and support.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.