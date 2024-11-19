Youth give input at MLK Park forum about poverty and other challenges

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dozens of children gathered at the Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. Memorial Park Lodge on Monday night to talk about poverty and other issues in the community. They also provided input on what they want to see change.

The youth forum was hosted by City Council Vice President LaShay Harris. News10NBC spoke with a teen about the value of public speaking and how this event helps kids stay informed on the issues that matter to them.

“I know many people my age don’t like public speaking or can’t public speak. And knowing how to and being able to be the voice for many people really inspires me and motivates me,” said Jamari Cruz who attended the youth workshop.

Organizers say a big reason for the event is to get kids engaged with the city as early as possible.