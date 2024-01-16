Youth leadership summit aims at creating more inclusive schools

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Creating more inclusive schools — that was the focus of a youth leadership summit Tuesday at Nazareth University.

Student athletes with and without disabilities from area schools got together to come up with ideas. From basketball to cheerleading and volleyball, students shared their experiences with inclusive and adaptive sports and physical education classes.

“I do cheerleading at Creekside, and it’s a good opportunity for everybody to get along,” Jalyssa Kemp from Creekside School said.

“What it’s about when you’re on a team, it’s about leadership, friendship and also being there for your team, not just being there for yourself,” said Thomas Aponte, also from Creekside School.

Tuesday’s summit was organized by Special Olympics New York. Its big fundraiser, the Polar Plunge, is coming up Feb. 4 at Ontario Beach Park..