Youth showcase business ideas at Young Entrepreneur Marketplace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Over 15 businesses created and led by youth were featured at the Young Entrepreneur Marketplace on Saturday.

The event took place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship. The young workers were able to showcase and sell their business ideas to the community while gaining real-world experience. Camden Smith, a participant in the program, was selling cakes at the event.

“Many people are out on the streets without any money and without a home and are homeless. So we have to learn how to save our money and how to make money and that’s what the entrepreneur marketplace is for, to teach us how to make our own business and teach us how to make money,” Smith said.

This marked the 12th year that the Black Men Achieve Youth Mentorship Program partnered to put on the event, which aims to teach young entrepreneurs valuable skills for their future.