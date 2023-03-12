Youth Symposium helps teens to overcome challenges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Youth Symposium, put on by the Theta Omega Sigma chapter of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority, helped teens to become their best selves.

The event on Saturday offered workshops and discussions to help redirect teens away from some of the most prevalent concerns that negatively impact youth, such as violence and substance abuse.

The workshops offered tools for “filling their buckets”, which means collecting positive attitudes and behaviors.

“Giving our students different ways of how to self-express themselves, but then also filling their bucket at the same time. We’ve definitely come into the era of learning how to do self-care while balancing life so we want them to have those skills, as well,” said Oscia Miles of the Youth Symposium committee.

The workshops offered on Saturday included classes in budgeting and yoga.