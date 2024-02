CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – The multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning, Southern rock group led by frontman, Zac Brown, will return to CMAC on June 2. The band is embarking on their tenth North American tour, the “From the Fire Tour. ”

Tickets for Zac Brown Band will go on sale on Friday, February 16 at 12 p.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

More information about CMAC here.