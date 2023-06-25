Zoo hosts Savanna Awareness Weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was Savanna Awareness Weekend at the Seneca Park Zoo on Saturday and Sunday. The zoo hosted several fun activities. It also hosted educational opportunities to raise money to conserve species like giraffes, rhinos, lions, elephants and more.

Speaking of elephants, as part of the fun, elephants and kids competed in a watermelon eating contest.

“We do it every single year. We get the kids involved. We get to see who can eat the watermelon the fastest. It’s usually the elephants, but I’ve seen some really quick kids,” said Zoologist Kat Kleinschmidt.

Sunday was the last day of Savanna Awareness Weekend. Of course, you can still visit the zoo and learn about these beautiful animals.

Donate to conservation here: