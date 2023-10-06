Zoo introduces new giraffe named ‘JD’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Seneca Park Zoo has welcomed a new resident.

‘JD’ is a two-year-old male Masai giraffe from a zoo in Columbus, Oh.

He arrived Oct. 4th and will make his public debut on Oct. 7th.

Another giraffe will soon join the exhibit. Masai giraffe Iggy is expecting. Her baby is due this month.

Kipenzi, the zoo’s other female Masai giraffe, has squamous cell carcinoma, a form of cancer.

Masai giraffes are endangered. The Seneca Park Zoo is a partner in the American Zoo Association’s Giraffe Saving Animals from Extinction program. To date, the zoo has made grants totaling more than $20,000 to giraffe field conservation projects.

“The Masai giraffe are among our guests’ most beloved species at Seneca Park Zoo,” Superintendent Steve Lacy said. “Our giraffe tower serves as ambassadors to their counterparts in Africa. It is our hope that guests are inspired to help us in our conservation efforts with giraffe living in the savannas of Africa.”