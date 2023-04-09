Zoogoers got to visit with snow leopards on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s “Cats and Conservation” week at the Seneca Park Zoo. The zoo offered experiences with their snow leopards on Saturday as part of the week’s programming.

Zoogoers got to learn about all the leopards’ cool adaptations, and what would happen if they no longer existed in nature.

“We want to make sure that people get a chance to connect will all the animals, to see the animals doing different things,” said Jessica Hayes, the programs coordinator of Seneca Park Zoo.

Zoogoers have the chance through tomorrow, to donate to three big cat conservation organizations.

Those who make a donation will have a chance to win a painting of a paw print, painted by one of the zoo’s very own big cats.