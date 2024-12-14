A Break is Coming to the Very Cold Weather

Glenn Johnson, Rochester, N.Y.

A large high-pressure system brought Western New York a day of very cold temperatures, but plenty of sunshine. In fact, the low temperature was just nine degrees at the Rochester Airport this morning and this was the coldest weather in eleven months! However, that weather system is now slowly moving east and will be replaced with several low-pressure systems in the coming days. Expect more clouds to return for Sunday morning and then mixed precipitation is likely for Sunday afternoon.

Tonight, look for mainly clear skies for the early evening with clouds slowly increasing overnight. The low temperature will be near 18 degrees. Sunday brings a cloudy sky for the morning, then a mix of rain and wet snow showers for the afternoon. There could be another coating of snow in the higher elevations south of Rochester. The high temperature will be in the upper 30s. The warming trend will continue into Monday with readings into the middle 40s and a few more rain showers later in the afternoon.

