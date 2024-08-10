Firs Alert Weather: A small taste of fall this weekend

We woke up this Saturday morning to a much drier start to the day when compared to Friday. Saturday will continue to feature much drier weather as well with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Not only that, but Saturday will be much more comfortable also with dew points in the 50s. Cooler weather will also work in as highs Saturday afternoon reach the mid-70s. With the cooler weather over Lake Ontario, a pop-up shower will be possible Saturday afternoon but most will remain dry.

The cool and comfortable weather continues through Saturday night and through Sunday. Sunday will feature a greater chance for showers as a wave of low pressure passes by to our north. A washout is not on the way, but we will turn mostly cloudy Sunday afternoon with an occasional shower too. No need to cancel any outdoor plans, but do be prepared for a quick passing shower on Sunday. We will also turn breezy this weekend as winds come out of the west. Wind gusts Saturday and Sunday will gust anywhere from 20 to 30 mph.