First Alert Weather: Some sun and seasonable temperatures this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — High pressure will slowly win out, clearing our sky out as we head into Saturday morning. So while we may start off the weekend with some clouds, we’ll see a mostly sunny sky return on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will hold in the upper 40s and lower 50s, which is seasonable for mid-November. Sunday will be another quiet and calm day, with some morning sun giving way to more afternoon clouds, but temperatures topping out in the lower to mid 50s.

If you’re heading to the Bills game in Orchard Park on Sunday, you won’t need to bundle up or prepare for snow, like we have in the past! We’ll start the game in the lower 50s and slide back into the 40s with dry weather. So, the weather won’t be a factor for the Bills vs. Chiefs. We’ll see a few rain showers returning Sunday night into Monday morning, before some clearing.

We’ll start to turn more unsettled by the middle to end of next week, with a slow moving area of low pressure crossing the Great Lakes. This will bring us primarily rain, but some wet snow may mix in, especially in the higher terrain by Friday and Saturday. This is still about a week away, so there will likely be some changes, so check back this weekend and into early next week.