First Alert Weather: A beautiful night

Saturday night will be a beautiful June evening with increasing clouds with temperatures dropping down into the upper 50s overnight. For Sunday, we will see some morning sunshine break through before a few showers move in during the afternoon and evening. It will not be an all-afternoon or evening rain, but when a shower moves into your area it will contain locally heavy downpours.

Monday will be warm and humid with temperatures climbing into the low 80s. The warming trend will continue on Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s with rising humidity. Wednesday will bring afternoon showers and thunderstorms with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s.