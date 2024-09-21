First Alert Weather: A beautiful start to your weekend, but rain is on the way

Saturday started out with mostly sunny skies along with some upper-level clouds, hinting at storms we are tracking for the evening hours. A weak low pressure system descending from the northern Great Lakes will attempt to bring us precipitation starting around 4 p.m. This system does appear to be weakening, so we are green on the Threat Tracker.

Nonetheless, if you are heading out to the Red Wings game Saturday night at 6:05 pm, bring your umbrella and have your weather app handy as an isolated thunderstorm is possible throughout the game hours. Fair weather returns Sunday as dryer air behind the weak cold front enters our region.

As we head into the start of the work week, a series of small low pressure areas will cycle through, starting Monday, bringing us a continued chance of showers and storms heading through Thursday. That system is expected to wash out later in the week.