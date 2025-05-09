First Alert Weather: A brighter and milder weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We deserve a nice weekend after the damp, cloudy and cool weather we’ve had over the last few days, and Mother Nature will deliver! The low that has plagued us all week will finally kick east by early Saturday morning. This will set us up for a lovely Mother’s Day weekend filled with sunshine. Saturday will warm into the mid and upper 60s (away from Lake Ontario) under a mostly sunny sky. A moisture starved cold front will pass through Saturday night with very little fanfare. We’ll see more sunshine on Sunday, but temperatures will be just a little cooler than Saturday. We’ll still hover in the lower 60s, but it’ll be cooler near the Lake Ontario shoreline. If you have plans with mom Sunday morning, grab the jacket, as we’ll start the day in the lower 40s. And if you have plans to go to Highland Park for the Lilac Festival – enjoy! The weather will be spectacular for opening weekend.

A big ridge will build over the eastern US for much of next week, bumping our temperatures into the 70s all week long. Monday will be the best day with dry weather and sunshine. A few showers will begin to sneak into the area by late Tuesday, and continue off and on through much of the week, though no day looks like a washout at this point.