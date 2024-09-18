First Alert Weather: A brighter sky returns Thursday

We had a rare day of a mostly cloudy sky, at least compared to the abundance of sun we’ve enjoyed lately. A weakening storm system moving up the coast didn’t bring rain to the coast, but did increase our clouds. As that moves away, drier air moves in and we’ll see more sun returning through the day Thursday. This will also keep our dry stretch going into the end of the week, and even the weekend. In fact, we’ll see a mostly sunny sky on Friday, with temperatures back into the lower 80s.

The weekend looks good, with partial sun on Saturday and Sunday, along with dry weather and warm air. We are finally starting to see this lovely but dry weather pattern breaking down next week. At this point, we should stay dry for the Bills game on Monday night, but we will need to monitor the timing of our next system. Rain is expected by Tuesday, but if that speeds up a little bit, we could have to battle a little wet weather for Monday Night Football. We’ll keep you posted!