First Alert Weather: A cold front will bring showers on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect very mild weather to start Wednesday with some showers likely, so grab the umbrella as you head out.

The showers are from a cold front that will slowly cross the region. Showers will diminish midday with mainly dry weather later into the day.

Temperatures will stay steady in the 60s. Cooler weather slowly arrives on Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday will start with some clouds and then clear in the afternoon with readings in the 50s.

There will be nice weather on Friday into Saturday before some rain arrives on Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the wet weather on Wednesday and a return to more seasonable temperatures.