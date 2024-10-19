First Alert Weather: A crisp start with a warm, sunny day in the agenda

A crisp, cool fall morning led to some fog in low-lying areas, but that will be clearing as we head into the start of our day Saturday. Current temperatures in the 40s throughout Western New York will be changing over to 50s by noon and 60s by the afternoon hours. Saturday night will be chilly again with temperatures in the low 40s. No Frost Advisory is in place yet for the Saturday overnight hours, as temperatures are not expected to fall into the 30s for most locations north of I-90.

Nothing but sunshine is in our forecast for the next few days, and we remain green on the Threat Tracker. A moderate blocking pattern is in place due to a large area of high pressure extending from the Gulf up into our area. This will start carrying warmer air into Western New York through Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday highs nearing 70 degrees. Higher temperatures will really be noticeable Monday and Tuesday as upper-level winds change to strong northwesterly, bringing warm air up from the south. Current highs for Tuesday are estimated to be between 77-80 degrees, which is extremely close to a record high of 82 degrees, observed on Oct. 22, 1979.

We are tracking the arrival of our next cooldown late Wednesday into Thursday of this coming week.