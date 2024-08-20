First Alert Weather: A few more cool days before warmth returns this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect a lots of clouds on Tuesday with a few showers or a little drizzle but, overall, it will be much drier than Monday.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be about as cool as they get for this time of the year in the mid 60s. There will be a couple more showers Wednesday afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

The weather pattern begins to change on Thursday as sunny and dry conditions settles into the region. We’re looking at beautiful weather on Friday and heading into the weekend with temperatures warming nicely into the 80s.

Some summer heat returns to start next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of showers next couple of days.