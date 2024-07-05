First Alert Weather: A few showers/storms overnight, then a “mostly ok” weekend

A warm front and upper-level disturbance will bring an increasing chance for a few showers or thunderstorms to the area late evening and into the overnight. While most storms will just deliver some beneficial rainfall, there’s the slight chance an isolated storm could bring gusty winds. It’ll be another fairly mild and muggy night, with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. The majority of the weekend looks pretty nice; we may see a passing shower or thundershower on Saturday. Outside of that, expect a clearing sky and a noticeable breeze out of the west helping to usher in less humid air. Sunday will be the winner of the weekend, with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky and seasonable temperatures in the lower 80s.

We’re going to turn up the heat again next week, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 on Monday and Tuesday, before a cold front knocks us back to more seasonable levels in the lower 80s to end next week.