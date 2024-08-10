First Alert Weather: A fresh breeze blowing in this weekend

As promised, Friday was a soaker for some. Parts of the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier picked up 3-4 inches of rain, most if which fell within a few hours. Meanwhile, areas west of Rochester saw little more than a few tenths of an inch of rain, with zero flooding concerns.

As the low continues to pull away, we’ll see a partially clearing sky overnight. We may see some areas of fog overnight. The weekend looks pretty good, with temperatures in the mid 70s, and a fresh breeze blowing in much more comfortable and less humid air. Saturday will see a mostly sunny sky with some passing clouds. Sunday also sees a fair amount of sun, but a cold front passing through late will tend to produce a few passing rain showers, especially in the afternoon.

We’ll start early next week fresh and comfortable with temperatures in the lower 70s, and more seasonably warm air returning by the middle of next week, with highs back into the lower 80s, and very low rain chances. So, we’ll be able to dry out nicely following Friday’s flooding rains.