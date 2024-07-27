First Alert Weather: A hazy, but great weekend

Waking up this Saturday to another cool and comfortable day as temperatures are starting off in the 50s and dew points remain low. Saturday afternoon we will warm up into the mid-80s under plenty of sunshine making for a fantastic afternoon. One thing you will notice Saturday afternoon will be hazy conditions; this is due to wildfire smoke in our skies, but the air quality will not be affected. Skies will remain hazy on Sunday as well. Overall though, this weekend will be great.

After a nice day on Saturday, Sunday will be just as nice and warmer as highs reach near 90 degrees. Plenty of sunshine is once again in the forecast as high pressure controls our weather locally. We will also remain rather comfortable with dew points near 60 on Sunday, and we will not turn humid until the work week begins as conditions turn muggy ahead of some shower and storm chances on Tuesday and Wednesday.