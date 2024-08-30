First Alert Weather: A little unsettled for Labor Day weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up on Friday morning to a mild start and a generally cloudy start too.

Temperatures on Friday afternoon will return to the 80s and the mostly cloudy conditions will stick around through much of the morning before turning mostly sunny by Friday evening.

A passing shower or two will be possible through Friday but most will be dry. The other weather story for us on Friday will be the increase in humidity once again. Dew points will climb to near 70 degrees by Friday afternoon and remain muggy into the holiday weekend.

A cold front will roll through on Saturday with an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms. Shower and storm chances begin as early as daybreak Saturday before another round of showers and storm pop Saturday afternoon.

Our severe threat is very low, but a gusty storm can not be ruled out Saturday afternoon. Things begin to clear Saturday evening but we will remain humid. Will stay sticky on Sunday until a second cold front swings by during the evening.

This cold front will bring another chance for a shower or two but most of Sunday will be dry. This second cold front will cool us down for Labor Day on Monday with highs only in the 60s and breezy conditions.