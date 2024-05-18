First Alert Weather: A pleasant end to the weekend

A high-pressure system will generally bring fair and dry conditions for the remainder of the weekend. Temperatures will be comfortable with readings falling into the 50s at night and rising into the 70s for Sunday (cooler near Lake Ontario). This “high” will slowly move east of Western New York in the coming days, and this will produce a more southerly breeze. This change in wind direction should bring much warmer weather with increasing amounts of humidity. As a result, Monday through Wednesday will feel more like summer with some of the warmest weather of the season expected.

Saturday night, look for patchy clouds and some valley fog developing later in the overnight. The low temperature will be in the upper 50s. On Sunday you can expect some early morning clouds and fog, then the sunshine will return by midday with the mercury rising into the middle 70s (cooler lakeside). Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and much warmer as the temperature will rise into the low to middle 80s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.