First Alert Weather: A pleasant Saturday ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a cool start Saturday morning, the sunshine will win out and help move temperatures along nicely, into the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Winds will become onshore Saturday afternoon and keep lakeshore communities cooler, typical this time of year. Although we will find a few high clouds drifting on through, it will remain dry — which is great for Fairport Canal Days, the Red Wings game at Innovative Field, and the Greek Festival.

Saturday evening into the overnight clouds begin to move in ahead of our next system but we’ll stay dry. Sunday is trending drier than recent days but there will be an increasing chance of a few showers especially through the afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

A dry and warmer start for next week. Monday and Tuesday should provide mainly dry weather, Temperatures will move into the lower and mid 80s for Tuesday. Mid 80s by Wednesday but it appears we will see a better chance of a few showers or rumbles of thunder by the afternoon and evening.

Looking a little more unsettled with the best chance for some showers and storms on Thursday into Friday. Then looking at a cooler set up across the Great Lakes Region next weekend with some periods of unsettled weather. Temperatures will be near or slightly below average during that time period.