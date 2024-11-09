First Alert Weather: A rainy second half of the weekend is on its way

Saturday’s weather brought plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures hitting 49° at the Rochester airport. Mostly clear skies will lead in to Saturday overnight with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Some scattered clouds will move in through the very early hours of Sunday morning, increasing as the morning progresses.

A cold front will be dropping through Western New York in the afternoon on Sunday. While morning conditions will remain mostly dry, rain is expected to move in Sunday between noon and 1 p.m. accompanied by breezy conditions. Ahead of that precipitation, milder air will move in, making a high around 60° possible in the early afternoon hours for Sunday. Scattered showers will continue through Sunday overnight with low temperatures in the upper 30s.

Monday temperatures will stay in the upper 40s to mid 50s with spotty showers possible throughout the day. A secondary front will drop down from the northwest in the evening hours on Monday, increasing rain showers in the evening and settling in cold air overnight. Showers will stick around for the first half of Monday overnight. Cold air could support mixed precipitation or flurries in higher elevations throughout the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.