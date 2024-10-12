First Alert Weather: A sunny Saturday ahead with cool, rainy changes coming

A beautiful end to the work week brought temperatures over Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to 68 degrees friday. A cold front last night has knocked those down a bit, but we are still looking at a day full of sunshine and fair weather clouds. High temperatures will be nearing 60 degrees Saturday with breezy conditions at times between 15-20 mph.

This fair weather trend starts to change heading into overnight as showers move in during the very early morning hours of Sunday. Rain showers will linger around for much of Sunday with highs only in the low 50s. A series of rainy days is in the forecast for the first half of the work week. A dipping trough will leave us much cooler and rainy Monday through Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.