First Alert Weather: Active weather week with lots of temperature swings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If Monday felt a little like Spring, you didn’t imagine it. We made it into the lower 50s for the first time this year!

In fact, the last time it was warmer than this was December 30th, 2024.

We’ll continue our snow and ice melt this week, but it’ll also come with lots of ups and downs: rain and snow.

The reason: a parade of clippers, which are fast moving and relatively weak storm systems that’ll be cutting across the Great Lakes.

The first is what helped to nudge us into the 50s on Monday. The second will arrive early Tuesday, with mainly rain showers. It may be just cold enough for some elevation flakes in the higher terrain, but no additional accumulation.

We’ll see our next one arriving late Wednesday and into Thursday. Again, this one will be mainly rain to start, although some wet flakes may fall at the very start. Thursday starts off mild with rain, then temperatures fall late in the day, and we’ll see a transition back over to some wet snow. Temperatures plummet to end the week, with some lake flakes around on Friday and high temperatures in the lower 20s.

Saturday will climb back into the 30s, with another system moving in, bringing another mix of rain and wet snow, followed by another punch of much colder air for Sunday and the start of next week.

In fact, this active weather pattern appears like it’ll continue into next week, with the potential for a larger system by mid-week. At this point, it would start as rain on Wednesday, followed by some wind and another punch of much colder air, possibly ending with some snow.

So, we’re out of the consistent deep freeze, but winter isn’t over yet.