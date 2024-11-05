First Alert Weather: Breaking weather records on Election Day

Not only was Election Day 2024 very warm, we broke several records.

First, we broke the record high for the date of 77 degrees, set back just 2 years ago in 2022. We hit a high on Tuesday of 81 degrees.

Not only was it a record for the date, but it was also the warmest Election Day on record in Rochester. The old record was 79 degrees, set back in 1971.

Records won’t fall on Wednesday, but our temperatures slowly will. It’ll still be a fairly mild day, with highs in the 60s as a cold front only very slowly passes through the area. We’ll see a few rain showers to start the day, followed by some clearing in the afternoon. A few stray showers are still possible later on, but the wettest part of the day will be early in the morning. It’ll also be a bit breezy, with some gusts near 30 mph out of the west. Thursday will feature a clearing sky, and more seasonable temperatures in the 50s, and we’ll end the week on a high note, with sunshine and 60 on Friday.

The weekend starts off beautifully, with a mostly sunny sky on Saturday, but it’ll be a little cooler, following a moisture-starved cold front Friday night. Our next system begins to move in from the west on Sunday, bringing us milder air, but also increasing clouds, and an increasing risk of rain as the day goes on.