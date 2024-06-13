First Alert Weather: Breezy and warm on Thursday and 90s for next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect some sun and some clouds on Thursday with a gusty wind from the southwest 15-25 miles per hour. That breeze will help warm us up nicely into the 80s.

Friday will bring some showers in the morning. Then, clearing skies in the afternoon. There will also be nice weather for your Friday night.

A sunny and pleasant weekend lies ahead with good weather on both days including a stellar Father’s Day forecast near 80 with sunshine. We’re still keeping an eye out for some high heat and more humid weather for next week with temperatures around 90.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for latest updates on timing of showers for Friday.