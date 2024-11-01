First Alert Weather: Breezy on Friday and mild into the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The cold front that brought us some rain on Thursday night has passed through the region, bringing a cooling trend for Friday and this weekend.

Temperatures will slightly decrease throughout the day, starting at 56 degrees at 8 a.m. and getting down to 54 degrees by 2 p.m. There will be some strong winds in the morning with gusts reaching up to 30 miles per hour. It’ll remain mostly cloudy on Friday with a chance of lake effect showers in the afternoon.

It will be a bit cooler on Saturday with a chance of morning showers and temperatures getting up into the high 40s. Clouds will diminish as the day goes on making for a cool but pleasant Saturday.

Sunday morning will be very chilly at 32 degrees, so make sure to bring in any sensitive plants to avoid frost. The rest of Sunday will be mild and clear with temperatures in the mid-50s.

Expect showers on Monday but warmer temperatures, then cloudy on Tuesday with temperatures potentially reaching 70 degrees as southwesterly winds bring us warm air. Wednesday will be warm again and more showers. A cold front then passes through bringing us more seasonable temperatures for late next week.