First Alert Weather: Breezy with afternoon showers locally; Milton approaching in Florida

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There are changeable skies on Wednesday morning with a cool breeze. After a mainly dry morning, the chances for showers will increase in the afternoon.

Over Lake Ontario, a few thunderstorms are possible with waterspouts and small hail. Wind gusts over 20 mph will add a chill to the air with temperatures in the 50s to near 60.

Be prepared for some windswept showers later into Wednesday. Showers will clear in the evening with another cold night on the way near 40 on Thursday morning.

Thursday will start with clouds but should end with some sun and another chilly day in the 50s. Friday will bring sunshine and a warmer afternoon well into the 60s.

Updates on Hurricane Milton as it approaches Florida.