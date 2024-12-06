First Alert Weather: Chilly on Friday and light snow this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a bone-chilling cold morning for the Rochester region on Friday, with temperatures spanning in the high teens to low 20s and wind chill temperatures in the low to high teens.

Our threat tracker is green since any snow won’t cause any impact. There are a few residual lake effect flakes falling in parts of Orleans and Monroe County, but these aren’t expected to accumulate or last long.

There will also be light snow showers over Lake Ontario close to the lakeshore and over the higher elevations this afternoon, but nothing significant. We’re looking at a partly to mostly cloudy Friday, with temperatures only getting up into the low 30s.

The wind won’t be as bad as it was Thursday but it will still be strong enough to make high temperatures feel like the high teens. No significant weather is expected on Friday night.