First Alert Weather: Chilly on Sunday but warm front is coming

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a chilly Sunday morning but it should get up to the low 50s by the afternoon, with dry air and mostly clear skies thanks to a high-pressure system overhead.

On Monday, a warm front enters our region bringing showers starting in the afternoon with high temperatures around 60 degrees. This warming trend will continue through Wednesday, meaning Tuesday will see our temperatures peak around near-record levels of warmth.

The record for Tuesday is 77 degrees, set in 2022, and the current forecast calls for 76 degrees. Don’t be surprised if we surpass that, especially if those southwest winds are strong enough.

Wednesday morning will be mild but rainy as the cold front comes through. The rain will last until Wednesday evening. After possible showers on Thursday morning, the rest of the week is looking mild and mostly sunny.