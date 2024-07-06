First Alert Weather: Classic mid-summer weather for Rochester

A weak cold front is passing over Western New York, and this will serve to reduce the humidity for the remainder of the weekend. Then a high-pressure system will overspread the Northeast for the early portion of the week, and this will ensure that there will be a pleasant start to the second week of July. Then the heat and humidity will start to build again for Monday and Tuesday. In addition, the probability of rain will increase as the week progresses.

Also, Tropical Storm Beryl will be making landfall either as a weak hurricane or a strong tropical storm in south Texas and eventually the remnants of Beryl could bring us some rain towards the end of the of the week.

Saturday night, look for mainly clear skies with the humidity falling overnight and the temperature falling into the lower 60s. Sunday will be a pleasant summer day with plenty of sunshine expected. The temperature will reach the lower 80s. Monday and Tuesday, you can expect the heat and humidity to return. Both days will be in the upper 80s, maybe near 90 degrees. Then passing showers and thundershowers will be a factor for Tuesday night, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

