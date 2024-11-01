First Alert Weather: Classic November weekend on the way

After several days of near-record warmth, it is back to reality this weekend. Much cooler air flowing in over the Great Lakes will produce quite a bit of cloud cover, and a few passing rain showers Friday night into Saturday morning. The clouds will slowly clear, and we’ll end Saturday with a mostly sunny sky.

Sunday also looks pretty good, with a mix of clouds and sun. So, weather won’t be an issue at the Bills game in Orchard Park on Sunday. Temperature-wise, it’ll be a little cool on Saturday, with highs in the 40s, and overnight lows dropping near or below freezing away from Lake Ontario. Sunday will warm back into the mid-50s, which is seasonable for early November.

We’ll see another warming trend to start next week. Some warm front showers will move through on Monday, followed by temperatures back to near 60 on Monday, then into the 70s on Tuesday.

The weather on Election Day looks like it’ll be pleasant, with highs in the 70s, a warm wind and mainly dry weather. A weak cold front may bring a few more showers by Wednesday, followed by more seasonable temperatures once again.